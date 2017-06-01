It’s June! Here’s a list of 16 fun things to do in NE Ohio to add to your summer bucket list…

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The sun and warmer weather have finally arrived in Northeast Ohio!

There are plenty of festivals, fairs, shows, concerts and other events to fill up your summer bucket list.

This is the just first installment -- expect a list of fun activities the first of each month this summer, and have some fun in NE Ohio!

1.) Little Italy June Artwalk: This year's event begins June 3 and runs through June 5 in Little Italy. There will be sculpture lessons, exhibits, lectures, book signings, wines, cheeses, an ice cream social and lots of food, along with musical performances and caricatures.

2.) Curious Creatures Exhibit Grand Opening at Akron Zoo: Curious Creatures opens June 3! It's located in Komodo Kingdom and replaces the Journey to the Reef exhibit. It will include animals that are uniquely different or have odd adaptations -- like naked mole-rats, leaf-cutter ants, electric eels and walking batfish.

3.) Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Prince Day: A free event from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on June 7. There will be DJs, an air guitar contest, giveaways, face painting and a dance contest.

4.) Edgewater LIVE/Euclid Beach LIVE free summer concert series: The Cleveland Metroparks kicks off the fourth season of Edgewater LIVE and Euclid Beach LIVE.The free summer concert features food trucks and other fun activities. Edgewater LIVE goes from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Euclid Beach LIVE is 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The June Edgewater LIVE dates and bands include: June 8, Faction; June 15, Breakfast Club; June 22, The Caliber Band' and June 29: Shout! The June Euclid Beach LIVE dates and bands include: June 9, Disco Inferno; June 16, Horns and Things; June 23, Sending Up Songs of Praise; June 30, Angel P and The Creative Players.

5.) Parade the Circle and Circle Village: The parade starts at noon June 10 at Wade Circle. There will be international and national guest artists, bright costumes, giant puppets, dancers and floats. Circle Village runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 10 and includes entertainment and vendors. The Cleveland Museum of Art hosts the free event.

6.) Taste of Lakewood: The free outdoor day-long food and music festival takes place on June 11 this year at Madison Park, 13101 Madison Ave. Over 30 Lakewood restaurants like Forage Public House, Angelo's Pizza and Barrio will be selling dishes and there will also be music, craft beer and wine and other entertainment.

7.) Wade Oval Wednesdays: Every Wednesday starting June 14 from 6 to 9 p.m. in Wade Oval, there will be a free concert with food trucks, vendors, theme nights and other activities. Select museums are open late on Wednesdays.

8.) Larchmere PorchFest: The 9th annual Larchmere PorchFest takes place June 17 from 2 to 11 p.m. It's a free music festival with 30 bands that will play on 30 porches in the Larchmere neighborhood on the city's east side. The event is free.

9.) Dad's Day at Greater Cleveland Aquarium: It's all about dad on June 18 at the Greater Cleveland Aquarium. There is free admission for dads on Father's day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the purchase of a child or adult's general admission ticket. But that's not all. There will be a make-and-take Father's Day card station; a scavenger hunt with facts about fish fathers; and an aquarist talking about one of the best animal fathers of all time: the seahorse.

10.) Avon Duct Tape Festival: Tape, tape and more tape! This year's festival runs from June 16 to June 18 at Veterans Memorial Park in Avon. There will be entertainment, rides, games, Duck Tape crafts, a Duck Tape Fashion Show, food and vendors. You can even create a Duck Tape float for the parade. Entry is free.

11.) Cleveland PizzaFest: The three-day festival will feature pizza from parlors from all over Northeast Ohio. Each will sell individual slices so guests can try a big selection. There will also be continuous live music, a charity 5K run, motorcycle and classic car displays and free cornhole. The event is 5 to 11:45 p.m. June 23; noon to 11:45 p.m. June 24; and noon to 7:30 p.m. June 25 at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds.

12.) KIDSDAYS at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo: From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 24 and June 25, this year's event will feature Thriller BMX demonstrations, a mobile video trailer, character meet and greets and a dance party to celebrate the summer. The event is free with a paid zoo admission.

13.) Lake MetroParks Great American Backyard Campout: Take a mini-vacation to Penitentiary Glen for two nights of outdoor family camping fun. There will be nature programs, hikes, campfires, s'mores, storytelling and more -- but no electrical or water hook-ups! From 4 to noon June 23-June 25.

14.) Cleveland PRIDE: The 28th annual parade, rally and festival will take place from noon to 8 p.m. on June 24 this year at Voinovich Bicentennial Park. This year's featured headliner is Taylor Dayne.

15.) Liberty Rocks Patriotic Street Party: This year's even takes place at June 25 starting at 3 p.m. at Crocker Park. There will be day-long entertainment with several bands and groups, leading up to the main act, a performance by rock-blues band Welshly Arms. Welshly Arms will perform on the Main Stage at 8:30 p.m. Fireworks will follow. There will be number of vendors and exhibitors as well. Admission is free.

16.) Cleveland Orchestra's 2017 Star-Spangled Spectacular: The free event will take place on Mall B downtown June 30. The performance begins at 9 p.m. The concert will be led by guest conductor Loras John Schissel. The performance is then capped off with a fireworks display.