‘It needs a leash’: Mom finds giant spider from across the globe in toddler’s room

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Michigan family had an unwelcome visitor from Australia this week.

WXYZ reports that Jillian Duke was in her 21-month-old son’s bedroom earlier this week when she thought she spotted a big ball of string.

But then she noticed that it had eyes.

Duke said she panicked and called her husband and parents for back-up. Her dad, who has traveled extensively, said he’d never seen anything like it.

So Duke took the spider to specialists at the Cranbrook Institute of Science, who believe the creature is an Australian Huntsman Spider, one of the largest spiders in the world.

It is harmless, they said, and likely got here in a tropical plant.

Duke just wanted it gone.

“This thing is huge. It needs a leash,” she said.

