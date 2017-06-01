Is it ever OK to run late? Woman slammed after sharing her opinion on parenting website

A woman’s post on a parenting website is stirring up a huge debate when it comes to being on time.

In her post on Mumsnet.com, she says she’s on time to important appointments like work, interviews and movies.

But when meeting a friend or going for a walk, she says she assumes “the meeting time as an approximate.” She said in her post she’s never later than about 10 minutes.

She says she doesn’t mind when her friends are late. But she says some of her friends get irritated with her when she’s a few minutes late, even if she gave them a heads up.

Many people responded negatively to her post.

One person stated: “It’s rude and inconsiderate to turn up whenever it suits you. It’s not fate conspiring against you, it’s you being selfish. I hate hanging around waiting for people who can’t be bothered to be on time. It’s just feels so disrespectful.”

Another said: “You can be on time for things you consider important which shows you don’t consider your friends time as important. I hate lateness. It’s rude.”

Some did, however, stick up for her:

“It is completely unreasonable to suggest that a very slightly late person has no respect/ is selfish/ doesn’t care about friends/ sees their time as more important! It is just not the case, some of us are just a little more kooky/ stretched / unlucky with traffic/ have more ruddy children who are picky/ difficult etc. It does NOT mean we are selfish.”