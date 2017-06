NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio — Interstate 480 is closed in both directions between Stearns and Lorain roads Thursday evening.

Police said a car appears to be trapped underneath a semi truck. The driver of the car was still trapped just before 11 p.m.

A medical helicopter is on standby, police say.

Further details were not immediately released.

