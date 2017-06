Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Police are looking for the driver that hit an ODOT truck and ran from the scene.

The incident happened at 2:45 a.m. on I-480 westbound in Brooklyn Heights.

The driver of the ODOT truck was not hurt.

Police said the driver of the vehicle that hit the truck ran from the scene.

Police from Brooklyn Heights were joined by Independence Police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol in looking for the driver. Their search was unsuccessful.