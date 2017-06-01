Fox Recipe Box: Italian Wedding Soup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- When you think of Italian Wedding Soup you typically think of a delicious broth based soup with small tasty meatballs.

Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer discovered a local chef who adds a special ingredient to his soup and we invited him to share his recipe. Andy Chafee is the Sous Chef at Pine Lake Trout Club in Chagrin Falls and you can click here to learn more about the fishing club.

Italian Wedding Soup

Makes 1 galllon

2 tsp oil

2-3 carrots diced

1 medium onion diced

2-3 ribs ( pieces) celery diced

1 gal chicken broth

1 tsp dried basil

1 tsp garlic powder

1 lb spinach chopped

1 lb acini de pepe

2 cook chicken breasts diced

1-2 tsp of chicken base (if needed)

salt and pepper to taste

Heat oil in pot. When oil is hot add celery, carrots. stir occasionally until everything is caramelized

Add chicken broth, dried basil, garlic powder, and diced chicken to the pot and bring to a boil

Add acini de pepe to the boiling pot

Cook 10 to 12 minutes or until pasta is al denta

Add chopped spinach

Add chicken base if need

Salt and pepper to taste

Meatballs

8 oz ground meat

1 1/2 tsp garlic powder

1 1/2 tsp onion powder

1 cup bread crumbs

1 egg

1 1/4 tsp Italian seasoning

1 cup grated parmesan

Preheat oven to 350 degrees

Add all ingredients into a bowl and mix well.

Roll meatballs into bite size pieces ( size of a marble) and put on a sprayed pan.

Bake at 350 degrees for 7 to 10 minutes or until meatball and browned

Strain meatball from the grease and add to soup