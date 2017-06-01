× ‘Defend The Land’: Cheer on the Cavs at tonight’s watch party for Game 1 of the finals

CLEVELAND-It is a matchup like we’ve never seen before. The NBA finals Trilogy.

The reigning 2016 NBA Champion Cleveland Cavaliers have advanced to the NBA Finals for the 3rd consecutive season and will face the Golden State Warriors in the 2017 NBA Finals.

Tip-off is at 9 p.m in Oakland.

You can catch road games 1 and 2 on the Quicken Loans Arena Humongotron at the official road game watch parties.

Cavs vs. Golden State Warriors

You can buy watch party tickets for $10 a piece. They are available at all Northeast Ohio Discount Drug Mart Locations, Cavs.com and the Q’s box office. There is a 6 ticket limit per person. Seating is general admission. Arena doors will open 90 minutes before tip-off. All admission proceeds from the road watch parties will benefit the Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity.

During the 2015 and 2016 Cavs Playoff runs combined, the Road Game Watch Parties generated more than $1 million dollars from admissions that were donated to several local charitable and nonprofit organizations.

Each road game watch party provides fans the biggest and best watch party experience at The Q! While catching the action live on the HUMONGOTRON video scoreboard, fans will enjoy a game-like experience with mock-player intros, HUMONGOTRON flames, entertainment team performances, Cavs mascots Sir C.C. and Moondog, programmed timeouts and exciting halftime acts.

**More on the Cleveland Cavaliers here**