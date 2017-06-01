Charges dropped against Elyria High School student accused of making terroristic threats

ELYRIA, Ohio — Charges have been dropped against a 15-year-old Elyria High School student accused of posting a photo of what appeared to be a homemade electrical device.

Charges of making terroristic threats and inducing panic were filed against the student earlier this week.

The post was reported as officers were sweeping the high school after a separate phone threat made Monday.

During the sweep, a parent called police about a post made by the student. It showed what appeared to be some type of homemade electrical device, illuminated with red, green and blue lights.

It also had a caption that said: “Say I won’t bring this (expletive) to school. ALLAHU ALBAR.”

Police made contact with the student, a 10th grader, who admitted to posting the photo because he was upset over students making fun of him regarding another May 22 “swatting incident.”

He said he removed the post shortly after putting it up because people were associating him with making a bomb.

The student continued to deny any involvement with the phone threats made May 22 or May 29.

The investigation is still underway. Police say charges could be refiled against the student.

