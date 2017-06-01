1-year-old boy overdoses on opiate, revived by Narcan: Akron police

AKRON, Ohio — A 1-year-old boy overdosed on an opiate Thursday evening before paramedics revived him with Narcan, Akron police confirmed to Fox 8 News.

It happened just before 6:30 p.m. on Gale Street in Akron.

Akron police spokesman Rick Edwards said the child was rushed to Akron Children’s Hospital, where his condition is unknown at this time.

The boy’s mother has not yet been located.

Further details were not immediately released.

