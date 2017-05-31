‘You’ve got it!’: Girl’s singing ventriloquist act on ‘America’s Got Talent’ blows away judges

OKLAHOMA CITY, Ok. — A little girl who wants to keep ventriloquism alive stunned the crowd — and even Simon Cowell on “America’s Got Talent” this week.

Darci Lynne Farmer, 12, took to the stage with her puppet Petunia the rabbit.

The judges seemed surprised at first. But by the time her performance was over, they were in awe and gave her a standing ovation.

Mel B hit the Golden Buzzer, which means Farmer gets to move on. She quickly broke into tears, and her mother joined her on stage.

Farmer said she uses ventriloquism to overcome her shyness.

Cowell was impressed.

“We had an act early on, who were very good but I’m not gonna remember them in an hour. I’m gonna remember you in a week, in a month, in a year,” he told her. “You’re both brilliant and when you’ve got it, you’ve got it.”

