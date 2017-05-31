What people in every state have trouble spelling

Google Trends just released the most misspelled word for every state, and —
Oh, dear. Wisconsin, are you OK?
Granted, this data was compiled from searches that started “how to spell…” so maybe Wisconsinites spell check “Wisconsin” a lot to — settle arguments? Clear up accent-related misunderstandings? Seems like a reach.
While Wisconsin deals with its identity crisis, let’s check out the rest of the United States for their hilarious (or sometimes completely understandable) spelling problems.
The ones with no excuses:
New Mexico: Banana
North Carolina: Angel
Rhode Island: Liar
Idaho: Quote
Mississippi: Nanny
Hawaii: People
South Dakota: College
Iowa: Vacuum
South Carolina, Arkansas: Chihuahua
Georgia: Gray
New Hampshire: Diarrhea
West Virginia, Connecticut: Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious