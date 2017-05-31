Watch: Baby hippo Fiona makes her media debut at zoo, explores pool

Note: video is silent

CINCINNATI (AP) — A popular baby hippo at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden has made her official news media debut.

Fiona made her media debut Wednesday with cameras rolling as she navigated the 9-foot-deep Hippo Cove pool. The zoo emphasizes she isn’t ready for public display but the media-only event was a step toward that.

Fiona was born Jan. 24, weighing 29 pounds. She overcame health scares and now weighs more than 100 pounds.

Video updates such as Fiona taking a bottle, splashing in a pool or learning to run have drawn tens of millions of online views. Thousands of people have bought TeamFiona T-shirts and have eaten Fiona-themed bakery treats.

A brewery plans to introduce a beer dedicated to her.

