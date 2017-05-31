‘The Threematch:’ Sports Illustrated cover features LeBron James, Steph Curry

CLEVELAND– “The Threematch.”

“The Thrillogy.”

No matter what you call it, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors will face in their third straight NBA Finals.

Sports Illustrated is taking a closer look at the matchup and the NBA’s superteam era. The June 5 cover features LeBron James and Steph Curry.

The cover story includes interviews with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and multiple anonymous league executives. It examines how much better the Warriors and Cavs are compared to the other teams in the NBA.

“I believe we should celebrate excellence and celebrate those teams having assembled championship rosters within the rules of the league, whether it includes a bit of fortuity and very skillful management,” Silver said in the SI issue. “But the system was designed so a team playing at a championship level wouldn’t have the kind of cap room to sign another star player unless they gave up current assets. That’s not happened.”

Game 1 between the 2016 NBA Champions and the 2015 NBA Champions is Thursday at 9 p.m. at Oracle Arena in Oakland. The Cavs will play at home in Game 3 on June 7.

