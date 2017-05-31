Survey: Sleeping with stuffed animals as adults can reduce stress, anxiety

Many kids sleep with stuffed animals, but adults?

According to a new survey by BestMattressBrand.com, almost seven percent of adults say they sleep with stuffed animal, with teddy bears being the top choice.

Other favorites include a special blanket, pillow, pet or doll.

Adults say the reason is because it helps reduce stress and anxiety.

However, the average age to give up a childhood sleeping companion is 11 years old.

Experts say that’s OK, as long as it doesn’t interfere with a person’s ability to function in work, love and life.