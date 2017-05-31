Sister of local teen killed in crash: ‘Do something in Zach’s honor’

CHARDON, Ohio — One of the sisters of a Chardon teen killed in a car crash last week is asking people to honor her brother’s memory by doing something nice for someone else.

Emily St. Jean posted an emotional message on Facebook on Tuesday.

Her brother, Zachary, 16, was killed in a single-car accident on Fairmount Boulevard in Hunting Valley last Thursday. Police said his car crossed the center line, hit a ditch, then went into a tree.

Emily said many people have asked what they can do to help her and her family. She answered that in her Facebook post.

“Do something in Zach’s honor,” she wrote. “Buy someone coffee, hold the door a little longer, donate to a charity, help your neighbor.”

“And then tell my family what you’ve done to make the world a little less terrible,” she wrote.

“Zach was the type to help anyone,” she said. “He was one of a kind. So do my family the honor of saying yes a little extra. We all need help in this world. I know Zach would love to see it.”

Zach was a sophomore at Chardon High School.