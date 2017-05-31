‘Sick!’: Trump responds to Kathy Griffin’s gory photo shoot

President Donald Trump is responding — via Twitter — after Kathy Griffin’s controversial photo shoot in which she held up a bloody head resembling him.

Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

Griffin, a comedian and actress, found herself in a social media firestorm on Tuesday after the photo spread like wildfire on social media.

TMZ first reported on the photo shoot, and photographer Tyler Shields posted a Tweet from TMZ and a behind-the-scenes YouTube video of the shoot with Griffin.

Backlash on social media was immediate. But at first Griffin defended the gory image on Twitter, calling Shields a “great photog/film maker” and saying she doesn’t condone “any violence by my fans or others to anyone.”

Later in the day Tuesday, however, she tweeted a video in which she apologized for participating in the photo shoot.

I am sorry. I went too far. I was wrong. pic.twitter.com/LBKvqf9xFB — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 30, 2017

“I’m a comic,” she said. “I cross the line. I move the line, then I cross it. I went way too far. The image is too disturbing. I understand how it offends people. It wasn’t funny. I get it.”

Continuing coverage here.