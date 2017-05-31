× LeBron James L.A. home vandalized, target of possible hate crime

LOS ANGELES- LAPD is investigating after a home owned by LeBron James was targeted in a possible hate crime.

According to a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department, someone spray painted the n-word on the front gate of the home.

A neighbor notified LAPD shortly before 7 a.m. Wednesday about the incident. By the time officers arrived, the graffiti had been covered up. Detectives are canvassing the area looking for security footage that would possibly show the suspect.

So far, the suspect has not been identified.

LeBron was not at the home at the time of the incident, as he is gearing up for Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Warriors.