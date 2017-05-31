President Trump’s midnight tweet baffles, inspires jokes

WASHINGTON — When you check your social media, you might see a word you don’t recognize.
“Covfefe” is trending on Twitter and Facebook.
The word, which is not really a word, was part of a tweet sent out by President Trump just after midnight Wednesday.
“Despite the constant negative press covfefe,” the tweet said.
Many Twitter users believe the president intended to type the word “coverage” but never finished.
The tweet was still up several hours after it was posted.
Many decided to have some fun at the president’s expense.
