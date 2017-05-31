President Trump’s midnight tweet baffles, inspires jokes

WASHINGTON — When you check your social media, you might see a word you don’t recognize.

“Covfefe” is trending on Twitter and Facebook.

The word, which is not really a word, was part of a tweet sent out by President Trump just after midnight Wednesday.

Despite the constant negative press covfefe — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

“Despite the constant negative press covfefe,” the tweet said.

Many Twitter users believe the president intended to type the word “coverage” but never finished.

The tweet was still up several hours after it was posted.

Many decided to have some fun at the president’s expense.

what makes me saddest is that I know I'll never write anything funnier than #covfefe — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) May 31, 2017

Wakes up.

Checks Twitter.

.

.

.

Uh…

.

.

.

📈 Lookups fo…

.

.

.

Regrets checking Twitter.

Goes back to bed. — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) May 31, 2017

Ask your doctor if Covfefe is right for you. pic.twitter.com/XcDAXMNw1m — Travon Free (@Travon) May 31, 2017

What is the correct pronunciation of #covfefe? — Fusion (@Fusion) May 31, 2017

the late late show with james covfefe — The Late Late Show (@latelateshow) May 31, 2017

"on a dark desert highway … covfefe in my hair "#covfefeSONG — ROSIE (@Rosie) May 31, 2017

#covfefe

Kafee: I think I'm entitled to them

Col: So you want answers? pic.twitter.com/77T4IZkaXC — Imjustsayinh (@imjustsayinh) May 31, 2017