North Ridgeville police investigating after dog overdosed on heroin

NORTH RIDGEVILLE – The North Ridgeville Police Department is investigating after their officers reportedly discovered drug paraphernalia at a home.

It happened last week at a residence on Manning Circle.

According to a police report, relatives called police earlier in the day over concerns a family member was using drugs. After speaking to individuals inside the home, officers left. Later that day, the North Ridgeville Police Department received a call from a Veterinarian’s office that a dog from that residence had overdosed on heroin.

North Ridgeville police officers returned to the home and during their search officers said they found marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Charges are currently pending.

The dog was treated and returned back to the home for now.