Missing: Elizabeth Richko

Posted 6:44 am, May 31, 2017, by

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Elizabeth Richko, 40, went missing May 17 and was last seen on Woodbridge Road in Cleveland.

She is 5'6" with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Grabski with Cleveland Police Second District at 216-623-2704.

You can see the daily missing persons segment with Amanda Berry on FOX 8 News at 6 a.m., 8 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

