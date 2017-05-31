Mexican Corn Dip

Posted 10:00 am, May 31, 2017, by

Mexican Corn Dip

2 C. mayonnaise
½ C. shredded parmesan cheese
1 small can (about 4-6 oz.) Chopped jalapeno peppers
1 small can ( about 4-6 oz,) chopped mild fire roasted green chiles
8 0z. Colby jack shredded cheese
15oz can Mexican corn drained

Oven proof casserole approximately 9×13 (or large round). It turns out best when the dip is about an inch thick.

Preheat oven 350 degrees.

Mix all of the ingredients in a large bowl.  Spread in baking dish and bake 25-30 minutes. The top should be golden brown/

Serve with tortilla or corn chips.

 

Enjoy!

 