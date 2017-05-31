Mexican Corn Dip
2 C. mayonnaise
½ C. shredded parmesan cheese
1 small can (about 4-6 oz.) Chopped jalapeno peppers
1 small can ( about 4-6 oz,) chopped mild fire roasted green chiles
8 0z. Colby jack shredded cheese
15oz can Mexican corn drained
Oven proof casserole approximately 9×13 (or large round). It turns out best when the dip is about an inch thick.
Preheat oven 350 degrees.
Mix all of the ingredients in a large bowl. Spread in baking dish and bake 25-30 minutes. The top should be golden brown/
Serve with tortilla or corn chips.
Enjoy!