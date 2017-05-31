× Mexican Corn Dip

Mexican Corn Dip

2 C. mayonnaise

½ C. shredded parmesan cheese

1 small can (about 4-6 oz.) Chopped jalapeno peppers

1 small can ( about 4-6 oz,) chopped mild fire roasted green chiles

8 0z. Colby jack shredded cheese

15oz can Mexican corn drained

Oven proof casserole approximately 9×13 (or large round). It turns out best when the dip is about an inch thick.

Preheat oven 350 degrees.

Mix all of the ingredients in a large bowl. Spread in baking dish and bake 25-30 minutes. The top should be golden brown/

Serve with tortilla or corn chips.

Enjoy!