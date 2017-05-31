Menacing deer returns to Mentor-On-The-Lake with ‘new baby and bad attitude’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE - A menacing deer, that previously injured a dog and chased a woman up her driveway, has returned to the same neighborhood for the third year in a row.

Cindy Frost says, the deer would “stare her down” and “charge at her” whenever she stepped outside her Mentor-on-the-Lake home.

The doe had made a bed inside Cindy’s backyard bushes, and each time delivered a fawn on the Salida Road property.

“It was just scary,” said Cindy, “I felt like a prisoner.”

The interactions were so frequent, Fox 8 News reporter Suzanne Stratford and videographer Doug Herrmann caught the deer staring down Cindy in 2016 after another unprovoked attack.

So this spring, Cindy removed the bushes and planted grass, thinking that might keep the deer away.

It didn’t. Last week the deer showed up with a new baby and bad attitude, standing in front of Cindy’s front door.

“I couldn’t believe it,” said Cindy, “She would not let me out.”

The doe and fawn are no longer sleeping on the land but have been returning and once again intimidating Cindy and her dogs.

Wildlife experts have suggested the doe be put down, but Cindy loves animals and has decided to try a different approach. She’s remaining cautious, warning others, and limiting her time outside at night, but also attempting to steer clear of the deer and make peace.

“Just try to live with it you know..I’m gonna do my best.”