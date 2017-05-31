× May 31, 2017

Mexican Corn Dip

David gives Mexican Street corn a twist by making it into a dip. Click here for the recipe.

Metroparks Beach House

There’s a brand new addition to Edgewater Park and it’s all thanks to the Cleveland Metroparks. It’s the new two-story open air lakefront Beach House.

Blast the Sugar Out

How much sugar do you consume in a day? A week? Probably a lot more than you realize. Best selling author Dr. Ian Smith helps to “Blast the Sugar Out”

MiCasa Sabor Latino

It’s a taste of home cooking in the heart of Lorain. MiCasa Sabor Latino features the flavors of Puerto Rico. 2229 W. 21st. St., Lorain 44052 / 216.282.1971

Gear up for the Finals

What will you be wearing tomorrow night for the start of the NBA Finals? Ryan Napier from Where I’m From Apparel has you covered!

Great Lakes Science Center: Explore It

The Great Lakes Science Center is hosting a ten day festival celebrating Legos…going on now through Sunday, June 4th, Build It! Phase 2: Explore It! is not to be missed.

Half Full, Half Empty

Half full or half empty? Psychotherapist Nicholette Leanza, M.Ed, LPCC-S from PsychBC helps us to think more positively.

Confectionery Cupboard

One of our loyal New Day Cleveland viewers suggested a delicious sweet spot in Mentor. Click here to watch! Confectionery Cupboard: 7300 Center St., Mentor