May 31, 2017
Mexican Corn Dip
David gives Mexican Street corn a twist by making it into a dip. Click here for the recipe.
Metroparks Beach House
There’s a brand new addition to Edgewater Park and it’s all thanks to the Cleveland Metroparks. It’s the new two-story open air lakefront Beach House.
Blast the Sugar Out
How much sugar do you consume in a day? A week? Probably a lot more than you realize. Best selling author Dr. Ian Smith helps to “Blast the Sugar Out”
MiCasa Sabor Latino
It’s a taste of home cooking in the heart of Lorain. MiCasa Sabor Latino features the flavors of Puerto Rico. 2229 W. 21st. St., Lorain 44052 / 216.282.1971
Gear up for the Finals
What will you be wearing tomorrow night for the start of the NBA Finals? Ryan Napier from Where I’m From Apparel has you covered!
Great Lakes Science Center: Explore It
The Great Lakes Science Center is hosting a ten day festival celebrating Legos…going on now through Sunday, June 4th, Build It! Phase 2: Explore It! is not to be missed.
Half Full, Half Empty
Half full or half empty? Psychotherapist Nicholette Leanza, M.Ed, LPCC-S from PsychBC helps us to think more positively.
Confectionery Cupboard
One of our loyal New Day Cleveland viewers suggested a delicious sweet spot in Mentor. Click here to watch! Confectionery Cupboard: 7300 Center St., Mentor