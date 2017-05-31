Man accused of killing 2 in hit-skip crash issued $35K bond

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A Cleveland man accused of killing two people in a hit-skip crash was issued $35,000 bond in court Wednesday.

Darius Kinney, 37, faces charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and failure to stop after an accident. The judge also ordered him not to drive.

Police say Kinney was driving the SUV that hit the two victims crossing East 93rd Street early Monday.

Leo Pinkard, of Maple Heights, was walking Denise Bradley, of Cleveland, to her car when they were hit and killed.

Court records showed Kinney was speeding in excess of the 35 mph limit during the crash.

Kinney has a valid driver’s license. He also has past convictions for driving under a suspended license.

Continuing coverage here.