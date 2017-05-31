LeBron on vandalism: ‘My family is safe…and that’s the most important.’

OAKLAND, CA – LeBron James has addressed the racially-charged vandalism found on his Los Angeles home early Wednesday morning.

According to a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department, someone spray-painted the n-word on the front gate of the home.

At NBA Finals media day, James was asked about the incident and he somberly responded:

“As I sit here on the verge of one of the greatest sporting events we have in sports, race and what’s going on comes again – and on my behalf and on my families’ behalf – but I look at it as if this is to shed the light and continue to keep the conversation going on my behalf then…then I’m OK with it. My family is safe, at the end of the day they’re safe, and that’s the most important. But it just goes to show that racism will always be a part of the world, a part of America. You know, hate in America, especially for African-Americans, is living every day. And even though that it’s concealed most of the time, you know people hide their faces and will say things about you and when they see you they smile in your face, it’s alive every single day. And I think back to Emmett Till’s mom – actually it’s kind of one of the first thing I thought of – and the reason she had an open casket is cause she wanted to show the world what her son went through as far as a hate crime and being black in America. No matter how much money you have, no matter how famous you are, no matter how many people admire you, being black in America is tough and we got a long way to go for us as a society and for us as African-Americans until we feel equal in America…..”

LeBron James responds to the vandalism incident at his home pic.twitter.com/goMoicIIit — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 31, 2017

He also said that not being able to be with his two sons was “killing” him inside.

“I can’t sit in front of my boys right now and I won’t be home until next week it’s kind of killing me inside right now. “My wife is unbelievable, my mother, my mother-in-law, my sister-in-law, they’re gonna do a great job of talking to them when they get home from school today. Because of Apple being so great I can Facetime them…but I like to do face-to-face conversations with them because of the situation like this. I’ve talked about this before. Having two sons as very – they have great minds – they are very open to life and love life and things of that nature so for me to be able to blueprint on them as much of what life has to offer, at the end of the day they have to walk their own path and hopefully I’ve given them enough life skills throughout their journey where when they’re ready to fly they can fly on their own.”

LeBron says it's "killing" him that he can't see his sons after what happened pic.twitter.com/p0au5Oupgr — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 31, 2017

A neighbor notified Los Angeles police shortly before 7 a.m. Wednesday about the incident. By the time officers arrived, the graffiti had been covered up. Detectives are canvassing the area looking for security footage that would possibly show the suspect.