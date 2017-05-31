Jimmy Kimmel’s sidekick tries to give Iman Shumpert a tamale at NBA Finals media day

OAKLAND, Calif.– Shenanigans always ensue when Guillermo Rodriguez is around.

Jimmy Kimmel’s sidekick stopped by NBA Finals media day on Wednesday at Oracle Arena in Oakland and he brought a bag on tamales with him.

Iman Shumpert was a little suspicious, to say the least. Rodriguez tried to get the Cleveland Cavaliers guard to eat one of the tamales.

“I can’t right now, I gotta play,” Shumpert said after a fit of laughter.

"They're fresh! I swear to God!" Iman Shumpert loses his mind when Guillermo from Jimmy Kimmel tries to give him a tamale at media day. pic.twitter.com/0Ieen68DQm — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) May 31, 2017

The Cavs take on the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the NBA Finals Thursday at 9 p.m.

