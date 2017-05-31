Indians promote All-Star voting at Walnut Wednesday; Francisco Lindor leads at shortstop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- The Cleveland Indians want to make sure manager Terry Francona isn't going to the All-Star Game in Miami by himself.

Pitcher Nick Goody was at Walnut Wednesday in downtown Cleveland to get people to vote his teammates to the Midsummer Classic. He was joined by Slider the mascot and the Sugardale hot dogs, who posed for pictures and passed out stickers.

This comes as Major League Baseball released an update on the All-Star Game voting.

Cleveland's Francisco Lindor is dominating voting at shortstop in the American League. Jason Kipnis, Jose Ramirez and Carlos Santana rank in the top three in their positions, and Edwin Encarnacion is in second place among designated hitters.

As the skipper of the defending AL champions, Francona has the honor of managing at the All-Star Game at Marlins Park on July 11.

Voting ends June 29 at 11:59 p.m. You can vote five times a day, up to 35 total ballots. Cast your votes for the Indians here.

