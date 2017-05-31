Golden State Warriors annoying you? Here’s how to punch out your frustrations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTLAKE, Ohio - The Cleveland Cavaliers against the Golden State Warriors. It's an NBA Finals three-peat, or trilogy or three-match. Either way, it's causing some understandable tensions with Cavs fans.

And as the teams get ready for Game 1 Thursday in Oakland, there is a local business who is helping Cavs fans vent their frustrations with the Warriors players. (You know which ones we mean.)

Title Boxing in Westlake has put images of the Warriors players on their punching bags, giving Clevelanders the perfect chance to strike out at that team we love to hate.

An unofficial poll among clients of the club shows that the favorite image to take a swing at belongs to a player with the initials DG. (Although one boxer did admit to getting really annoyed with a certain player's mouth guard.)

Jack Shea has the satisfying story in the video box, above.

