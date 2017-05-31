× Get in line! IKEA Columbus planning to celebrate big when store opens

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Swedish home store IKEA is going to open their newest store in Columbus on Wednesday, June 7. But they’re planning for the celebration ahead of time.

As a matter of fact, they’re letting their future customers know that they can start lining up outside the new story early: as in two days early. Customers can begin camping out at 9 a.m. on Monday, June 5. (The store promises that there will be entertainment for those in line beginning at 6 a.m. on the 7th.)

This will be IKEA’s 44th US store and 397th worldwide.

And just what does IKEA have planned as it opens its doors for the second time in Ohio? (The other Ohio store opened in 2008 near Cincinnati.)

Here’s the rundown:

Wednesday, June 7, 2017

· Rest Assured – The first 44 adults (18 & older) in IKEA Columbus on June 7, 2017 will receive a free EKTORP three-seat sofa, honoring our 44th U.S. store.

· Take a Seat (And We Mean Take It!) – The next 100 adults (18 & older) in IKEA Columbus on June 7, 2017 will receive a free POÄNG armchair.

· For the (Truly) Young at Heart – The first 100 children (17 & younger) in IKEA Columbus on June 7, 2017 will receive a free FAMNIG heart-shaped soft toy.

· Pick a Card, Any Card – The first 2,500 adults (18 & older) in IKEA Columbus on June 7, 2017 will receive a random prize envelope with IKEA Gift Cards ranging from $10 to $250, or a “Buy One, Get One Free” cinnamon bun, hotdog or soft-serve frozen yogurt voucher.

· Happy Birthday to You and Us – The first 100 adults (18 & older) bringing proof to IKEA Columbus on June 7, 2017 their birthday is the same as the store’s will receive a gift card in the amount of $44, a tie-in corresponding to IKEA Columbus as the 44th U.S. IKEA store.

· Enter our Home, Enter to Win – From June 7 through June 11, 2017, visitors to IKEA Columbus may enter a drawing to win one of ten $1,000 IKEA Gift Cards through the IKEA FAMILY loyalty program. IKEA is matching the prizes (a total of $10,000) with a donation of home furnishings to The Homeless Families Foundation, a local organization that provides housing assistance and educational services to homeless families living in Columbus.

Thursday, June 8, 2017

· Sleep Like Royalty – The first 44 adults (18 & older) in IKEA Columbus on Thursday, June 8, 2017 will receive a free queen-sized HAUGESUND mattress.

· Cozy Comfort – The next 100 adults (18 & older) in IKEA Columbus on Thursday, June 8, 2017 will receive a free ALINA “sleep set” of bedspread and cushion covers and two FJADRAR pillows.

· Kid’s Best Friend – The first 100 children (17 & younger) in IKEA Columbus on June 8, 2017 will receive a free GOSIG golden dog soft toy.

Friday, June 9, 2017

· Cook (& Store) Like a Pro – The first 44 adults in IKEA Columbus on Friday, June 9, 2017 will receive a free 365+ 6-piece cookware starter set and a FORTROLIG food container storage set.

· It’s in the Bag! – The next 44 adults (18 & older) in IKEA Columbus on Friday, June 9, 2017 will receive freezer bags filled with five different Swedish meals, complete with beverages and desserts, from the store’s Swedish Food Market.

· A Cold Sweet-ish Treat – The first 100 children (17 & under) in IKEA Columbus on Friday, June 9, 2017 will receive a voucher for a soft-serve frozen yogurt that day at the Exit Bistro.

Wednesday, June 7 – Sunday, June 11, 2017

· Play Big If You’re Little – Balloon artists, entertainment and face-painting will enhance the family-friendly fun at IKEA Columbus from June 7 through June 11, 2017.

The 354,000 square-foot future IKEA Columbus store was built at the northeastern corner of Interstate-71 and Gemini Place in the Polaris Center. It has over one-thousand parking spaces. (Good thing.) It is 354,000 square feet and was built on 33 acres.

Ohio Lieutenant Governor Mary Taylor, Columbus City Council President Pro Tem Priscilla Tyson, Deputy Chief of Mission for the Swedish Embassy Göran Lithell, IKEA U.S. president Lars Petersson and store manager David Garcia willofficially open the store on the 7th.