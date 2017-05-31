Deputies investigating repair shop break-in find man stole 57 chainsaws

MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio– Geauga County Sheriff’s Deputies were investigating a break-in at an auto repair shop when they discovered a man stole 57 chainsaws.

The burglary happened at Ray’s Repair on Georgia Road in Middlefield on May 25. Lt. John Hiscox with the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect broken through a window, and took $25,000 worth of property, including a chainsaw with a tracking chip.

Investigators tracked the chainsaw to a home in Southington Township. That’s where they found 27-year-old Mathew Kovach and 57 chainsaws, Hiscox said.

The suspect had cuts on his arms and legs. There was also blood on the chainsaws.

Kovach was charged with breaking and entering on Tuesday. His bond was set at $10,000, Chardon Municipal Court records show.