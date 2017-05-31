× CNN fires Kathy Griffin after gory anti-President Trump photo shoot

***WARNING the images below are graphic and are considered disturbing in nature***

Kathy Griffin will not be back as co-host of CNN’s annual New Year’s Eve program, the network announced Wednesday.

CNN’s decision comes one day after photos were released of Griffin that showed the comedian holding up a bloody head resembling that of President Donald Trump.

“CNN has terminated our agreement with Kathy Griffin to appear on our New Year’s Eve program,” the network said in a statement.

Griffin has apologized for the photos, taken by provocative celebrity photographer Tyler Shields. She asked for them to be removed in a apologetic video statement she posted to Instagram late Tuesday.

Kathy Griffin Beheads Donald Trump in Shocking Photo Shoot (PHOTO) https://t.co/UM9GHRrFf5 — TMZ (@TMZ) May 30, 2017

“I beg for your forgiveness. I went too far,” she said in the video. “I made a mistake and I was wrong.”

I am sorry. I went too far. I was wrong. pic.twitter.com/LBKvqf9xFB — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 30, 2017

Griffin has co-hosted CNN’s annual New Year’s Eve program alongside Anderson Cooper since 2007.

On Tuesday night, a CNN spokesperson called the photos “disgusting and offensive.