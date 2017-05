AKRON, Ohio — Firefighters are at the scene of a fire at a group home in Akron.

The fire broke out Wednesday morning.

Copley Road is blocked off in the area.

Firefighters say five people lived in the home. One person suffered smoke inhalation.

As a result of the fire and closure, Akron Public Schools closed Buchtel CLC temporarily for Wednesday.

CLOSED: Buchtel CLC 7-8 & 9-12 will be temporarily closed today, Wednesday, May 31, due to a neighborhood fire. Please check for updates. pic.twitter.com/EQP3EFieki — Akron Public Schools (@akronschools) May 31, 2017