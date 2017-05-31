$5,000 reward for tips to identify Euclid gas station arsonist

EUCLID, Ohio– Investigators are asking for the public’s helping identifying the person who intentionally set a fire inside a gas station.

The fire happened at about 1:40 p.m. on May 25 at the Sunoco on East 222nd Street in Euclid. The State Fire Marshal said the gas station was occupied, but no one was injured.

The Blue Ribbon Arson Committee is offered a $5,000 reward for tips that lead to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

“I urge the public to take a look at the photos, and reach out if you think you recognize this person,” said Interim State Fire Marshal Jeff A. Hussey. “If you have any information, please come forward and help our investigators solve this case.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau at 800-589-2728 or the Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers at 216-698-3827.