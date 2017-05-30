Toy collector on eviction: ‘They’re coming with me’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JACKSONVILLE, Florida -- A Jacksonville, Florida woman who was evicted from her apartment for having too many stuffed animals says where ever she moves to next, her stuffed animals are coming with her.

Nancy Duchovnay, 73, calls herself the "Toy Lady of Jacksonville."

She has thousands of very organized stuffed animals in every room of her apartment -- including the kitchen and bathroom.

"Considering what's going on in the world today, I would rather have these funny characters smiling at me. I just think they're fun. They're cute. They smile," she told WJXT.

Duchovnay was given an eviction notice by the landlord after a surprise inspection last week. The landlord cited her toy collection as a fire hazad.

"I'm devastated, as far as I'm concerned," she said. "And no, I don't want to leave. I love this. I don't bother anybody. I don't smoke. I don't cook, and I don't have an animal that can knock over a lamp."

Duchovnay has lived in her apartment for 12 years. She told WJXT, "They just want me out and that was an excuse."

Duchovnay only has a few days to find a place to live.

"Wherever I'm moving to, they're coming with me," she said.