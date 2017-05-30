The 3 reasons kids should not open presents at birthday parties

When Lauren Levy was a child, she never opened presents during her birthday parties.

She didn’t understand at the time why her mother banned present opening at her parties.

But now that she’s an adult, she plans to carry on the tradition with her own children.

Levy is an assistant editor for popsugar.com.

In a recent article, she listed three reaons why kids should not open gifts at birthday parties:

It can make other kids feel bad It puts the focus on presents It puts pressure on the kids

