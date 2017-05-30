× Tamir Rice’s mom responds to officers being disciplined in fatal shooting of her son

CLEVELAND – The mother of Tamir Rice says she is relieved one of the officer’s involved in the shooting of her son has been fired.

Speaking shortly after the city announced it’s plans Tuesday to fire Officer Timothy Loehmann and suspend Officer Frank Garmback, Samaria Rice and her attorney, Subodh Chandra, say they believe both officers should have been terminated.

“We also hope the termination sticks and he isn’t brought back after an arbitration hearing,” Chandra said.

City officials said Officer Loehmann was fired for giving false information during his application process.

” I would have liked him to be fired for shooting my son,” Samaria said.

A criminal investigation into the case, cleared both officers of any criminal wrongdoing.

The officers said 12-year-old Tamir Rice was shot after he failed to put his hands up. Officers were responding to a call about a male with a gun at the Cudell Recreation center.

Tamir Rice had an airsoft pistol that looked like a real gun.

