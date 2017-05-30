× Suspect charged in hit-and-run that killed two in Cleveland

CLEVELAND– The suspect in a hit-and-run crash that claimed the lives of two people was charged on Tuesday.

Darius Kinney, 37, was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and failure to stop after an accident.

Cleveland police said an SUV hit two people on East 93rd Street near Union Avenue early Monday morning. The driver fled the scene. He was located and taken into custody Monday afternoon.

Court records showed Kinney was speeding in excess of 35 mph limit in the crash.

Kinney has a valid driver’s license. He also has past convictions for driving under a suspended license.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victims as 63-year-old Leo Pinkard, of Maple Heights, and 55-year-old Denise Bradley, of Cleveland.

41.463515 -81.621450