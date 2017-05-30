Study: Dads treat their daughters differently than they treat their sons

According to a new study, dads respond differently to daughters than they do sons.

The study was published by Science Daily and conducted by the American Psychological Association.

It looked at the relationships fathers have with their toddlers and found that fathers of young daughters were more attentive and responsive to their needs than fathers with little boys.

Experts say they speak more about their emotions, including sadness, to their daughters.

However, fathers of young sons play more with them and use more achievement-related words like proud, win and top.

Researchers did not find out what causes the difference.

Click here for the study.