NORTON, Ohio — Several fire departments are on the scene of a fire at a winery in Norton.

Norton Fire Department confirms there is a well-involved fire at Wolf Creek Winery, 2637 South Cleveland Massillon Road.

Firefighters say the fire was reported as an explosion. The fire was contained to the distillery area, crews say.

There were no injuries.

