× Olivia Newton-John reveals back pain was caused by breast cancer

LAS VEGAS– Actress and singer Olivia Newton-John is postponing her tour dates after revealing she has breast cancer.

The 68-year-old originally postponed the first half of her concert tour because she was suffering from back pain. On Tuesday, Newton-John said the pain turned out to be breast cancer, which metastasized to the sacrum.

“I decided on my direction of therapies after consultation with my doctors and natural therapists and the medical team at my Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre in Melbourne, Australia,” Newton-John said in a news release. She will undergo photo radiation therapy.

Newton-John said she hopes to return to performing later this year. Those with tickets to her shows should contact the venues directly about refunds.

The singer became an advocate for wellness after her first bout with breast cancer in 1992.