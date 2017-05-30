New details released after students were hit and killed in Coventry; school district releases statement

COVENTRY, Ohio — Police are releasing more details after two teens were killed and another was injured when they were hit while walking in Coventry Township Sunday afternoon.

According to a release from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, it happened at around 4:45 p.m. on South Main Street near the intersection of Leicester Drive.

A 1999 Ford Escort driven by a 24-year-old New Franklin woman went over the fog line and hit three teens, who were walking north on South Main Street.

A 14-year-old Akron girl was pronounced dead at the scene. A 14-year-old female from Coventry Township was taken to Akron General Medical Center, where she later died.

A 15-year-old male from Coventry Township was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital with serious injuries.

Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.

Meanwhile, the Coventry Local School District has released a statement regarding the loss.

“On behalf of the Coventry Local School District, we are deeply saddened by the tragic accident involving four of our middle school students. To begin, the district would like to thank the first responders, Coventry and Green Fire, Summit County Sheriff’s Department, and Coventry Township Trustees for their quick response, support, and compassion in this situation. In addition, we want to note that the surrounding school districts and area churches have all reached out and offered their support and resources. Foremost, we would like to give our sincere and deepest condolences to the families of the two young ladies who have lost their lives. Our thoughts and prayers are with the young man who is currently in critical condition and we are extremely grateful for our fourth student who was uninjured. Out of respect for the children and their families, please know that specific details will be made available when released by local authorities. However, it is important to know that the schools will be in session as regularly scheduled. In addition, we want families to know that counselors, and other support personnel, will be available at all of our buildings to help any of our students in need.”

Continuing coverage here.