New Cavs banners go up at The Q in time for NBA Finals

CLEVELAND-- Quicken Loans Arena is getting ready for the NBA Finals.

Crews worked on Tuesday to install new banners outside The Q to cheer on the defending NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers.

The first of the giant "Defend The Land" banners to go up features J.R. Smith, Derrick Williams and Edy Tavares.

On Friday, the round barriers in front of The Q were decked out in NBA Finals covers resembling basketballs.

Here is the schedule for the 2017 NBA Finals:

Game 1 - Thursday, June 1 Cleveland at Golden State at 9 p.m.

Game 2 - Sunday, June 4 Cleveland at Golden State at 9 p.m.

Game 3 - Wednesday, June 7 Golden State at Cleveland 9 p.m.

Game 4 - Friday, June 9 Golden State at Cleveland 9 p.m.

Game 5 - Monday, June 12 Cleveland at Golden State 9 p.m.

Game 6 - Thursday, June 15 Golden State at Cleveland 9 p.m.

Game 7 - Sunday, June 18 Cleveland at Golden State at 8 p.m.

Games 5, 6 and 7 will be played if necessary in the best-of-seven series.

