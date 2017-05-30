× Medical examiner identifies two teens who died in Coventry Township crash

COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio– The names of two teens who were killed in a crash in Coventry Township were released on Tuesday.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victims as Taylor Galloway, of Akron and Amber Thoma, of Coventry Township. Both girls are 14 years old and students at Coventry Middle School.

Galloway and Thoma were walking with another teen on the side of South Main Street in Coventry Township at about 4:45 p.m. Sunday. The Summit County Sheriff’s Office said a 24-year-old woman in a Ford Escort went over the white line and hit the three victims.

The girls died from their injuries. The 15-year-old boy was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital with series injuries.

The crash remains under investigating and charges are pending against the driver.

