May 30, 2017

Little Devil Cupcakery

Delicious homemade baked goods in Lorain. Little Devil Cupcakery is located at: 3819 Oberlin Ave., Lorain 44053 / 440.282.8880 – Click here to watch!

Summer Gifts from One World Shop

It’s the season of gift giving…grads, dads and brides…or even treating yourself! Laura Potter Sadowski from One World Shop has some great ideas. 19321 Detroit Rd., Rocky River 44116 / 440.333.7709

Bed Bath & Beyond: Back to College

The school year may be ending but it’s never too early to start shopping for back-to-school. Mika Swiderski from Bed Bath & Beyond makes it easy! Click here for Campus Ready Shopping Events.

Hot Summer Toys from Learning Express

Jordon Morse from Learning Express Toys chats hot summer toys including a new twist on the fidget spinner. The Promenade at Crocker Park: 30061 Detroit Rd., Westlake 44145 / 440.871.8697

Parks Tree Inc. Arborist

We’re dedicating a few minutes to a local woman with a very interesting job. She’s an arborist with Parks Tree Inc. Click here to watch!

Canary Travel Deal of the Week

Angie McClure from Canary Travel shares her travel deal of the week featuring Southwest Vacations. 216.252.1000

Levin Furniture – Patio Furniture

Gear up for patios season! Whether you’re in need of a new set or looking for a piece to update your current style…Levin Furniture is your place to go! Click here to watch.

Father’s Day Craft Ideas with Joann Fabrics

Make Father’s Day extra special this year by giving dad and grandpa something handmade. Anna Olsen from Joann Fabric and Crafting Store shares crafty inspiration.