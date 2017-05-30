Local musician’s video puts spotlight on downtown security breach: I-Team

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- The FOX 8 I-TEAM has found a video posted by a local rapper that has sparked an internal investigation into security at a building used for Cuyahoga County offices.

BigDawg Chino, also known as Tone Johnson-Smith, went to the Marion Building downtown on Memorial Day to see his probation officer. He says he walked right in even though the building was closed and empty for the holiday. In fact, he then posted a video of himself roaming around the building calling out “Hello….” and acting out going through a metal detector.

He told the I-TEAM, “The door was open, so I'm thinking like a normal time, and when I looked, there was nobody in there. I'm like, ‘I gotta be on time.’ I heard it was like a holiday or something. But when you gotta see your PO, you gotta see your PO."

Cuyahoga County probation officers use that building. Other government agencies do, too. The offices hold sensitive files, and during regular business hours, visitors go through a body scanner. In fact, signs at the door warn of security measures. So how did someone just walk in and roam around on a holiday weekend?

The I-TEAM contacted Sheriff Cliff Pinkney. He said investigators are not sure how someone walked through a door that was supposed to be locked. A silent alarm went off. And the sheriff says, when this guy left, the door actually locked behind him.

BigDawg Chino is on probation for a drug conviction. He says he recorded himself in the building and posted it on-line to show he made an extra effort to see his probation officer.

Records show, in an older case, he got thrown in jail for violating probation. This time he exposed a security gap.

He worries about getting hit with a criminal charge for entering the building. Investigators have not ruled that out.