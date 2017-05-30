× LeBron James’ seven straight NBA Finals; ‘I see the greatest player in the game getting better’

CLEVELAND– As LeBron James prepares for his seventh straight NBA Finals appearance, one man has been with him the whole way.

James Jones played with the King in Miami and when LeBron returned home to Northeast Ohio, Jones came to Cleveland too.

Jones, or Champ, reflected on his seven consecutive NBA Finals and his time with James in a blog post for Cavs.com on Tuesday.

“In terms of executing at a high level, there isn’t anyone around doing it any better than LeBron,” Jones wrote. “I see the greatest player in the game getting better.”

The 14-year veteran of the NBA said as LeBron gets older, he understands ways to spare his body and still make the big plays.

“Now, more so than ever, when it becomes about using his skill or using his size and his speed, he’ll defer to his skill. And that’s what’s allowing him to perform at this level,” Jones said.

As for the Cavs chances of defending their title and beating the Warriors, Champ said they have the confidence.

“I tell my teammates: I don’t believe in much – but I believe in us… We trust in each other. We believe in each other. And belief is a magnificent thing. If you get enough guys believing in something, it will come to fruition.”

