Forecast: Partly cloudy and pleasant day on tap

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Light rain showers in the area this morning. Gone are the storms that produced some severe weather here in Cleveland. A weak cool front is moving through the Buckeye State.

Click here for the Fox 8 weather page.

Most of them will have exited Ohio by mid-morning Tuesday, allowing for a fairly decent day with sunshine predominating.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

Download the Fox 8 Weather app it’s free and we can pinpoint your location giving you an accurate hourly forecast. Try it out, you’ll never use a different weather app again!