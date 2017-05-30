× Family of North Ridgeville murder victim speaks out

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio – The family of a man found murdered in North Ridgeville say they are now hoping the killer will be caught soon.

“We want to find his killer and bring justice for my dad,” said Alex Litten.

His father Harold Litten Jr., 60 , was found Friday after police, with the help of the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, searched the older Litten’s property on Jaycox Road near Shawn Drive.

Litten had been missing since April.

His body was discovered in an out building.

“He was a kind soul, very nice, very generous and the most hard working man I have ever known,” said Alex Litten.

Police said Tuesday his death has been ruled a homicide.

His family has started a GoFundMe account to help pay funeral expenses.