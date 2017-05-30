Elyria High School student charged with making terroristic threats after social media post

ELYRIA, Ohio — A 15-year-old Elyria High School student faces charges after allegedly posting a threat with a photo of what appeared to be a homemade electrical device through a social media app.

According to a release from Elyria police, the post was reported as officers were sweeping the high school after a separate phone threat made Monday. The caller in that threat reported that an explosive device was in a trash receptacle at the high school. The caller claimed to be a student at the school who was upset with his teachers for a failing grade. The caller threatened to shoot up the school and made several threats against students, faculty and police.

During the sweep, a parent called police about a post made by one of her son’s friends. It showed what appeared to be some type of homemade electrical device, illuminated with red, green and blue lights. It also had a caption that said: “Say I won’t bring this (expletive) to school. ALLAHU ALBAR.”

Police made contact with the student, a 10th grader, who admitted to posting the photo because he was upset over students making fun of him regarding another May 22 “swatting incident.” He said he removed the post shortly after putting it up because people were associating him with making a bomb.

The student continued to deny any involvement with the phone threats made May 22 or May 29.

Police found the device seen in the post and determined it was not explosive.

The student now faces charges of making terroristic threats and inducing panic.

The investigation is still underway.