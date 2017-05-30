‘Dream ticket’: ‘Back to the Future’ fan clocked going 88 MPH in DeLorean

SANTA CLARITA, California — A California man was ticketed for going the exact speed, in the exact car, that broke the space-time continuum in the movie “Back to the Future.”

Spencer White was driving in his DeLorean with his mom when he realized he was driving at 85 miles per hour.

“My mom, she’s looking at me and she just says, ‘Take it up to 88, let’s do it,'” White told KTLA.

“I was at 88 for about two seconds, and immediately, I saw a police officer behind me,” he said.

White said he and his mother laughed when the officer told them how fast he was going.

The officer even let White take a photo of the speed on his radar gun.

White joked that he never actually traveled through time since he didn’t have the flux capacitor on him and “was out of plutonium.”

White hoped the situation would lead to the officer letting him off with a warning. Instead, he was handed a ticket for about $400.

White called it “the dream ticket.”

